-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Upwork’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Upwork posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upwork will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.05). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Upwork.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $106.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.34 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Upwork from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.78.

Shares of UPWK traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,123,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,396. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.68 and a beta of 2.15. Upwork has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $63.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.62.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $42,968.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 439,971 shares in the company, valued at $17,717,632.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $182,260.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,495.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,253 shares of company stock worth $13,230,227 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,027,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at about $449,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Upwork by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,467,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,220,000 after acquiring an additional 705,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

