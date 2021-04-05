-$0.10 EPS Expected for S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) will announce ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). S&W Seed reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.55). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow S&W Seed.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $15.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 25.28% and a negative net margin of 27.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

NASDAQ:SANW traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $3.72. 16 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.49. S&W Seed has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.02.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SANW. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in S&W Seed by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 10,511 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in S&W Seed in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in S&W Seed by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

Featured Article: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on S&W Seed (SANW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.