-$0.11 EPS Expected for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) will announce ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Fastly’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.10). Fastly posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastly will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.14). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fastly.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $82.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.48 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FSLY shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fastly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research reissued an “average” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Fastly from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastly has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.93.

NYSE:FSLY opened at $70.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 7.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.55 and a 200-day moving average of $87.28. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -109.86 and a beta of 1.34. Fastly has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $136.50.

In other Fastly news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 25,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $2,394,361.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,405 shares in the company, valued at $34,399,832. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total transaction of $925,379.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 349,742 shares in the company, valued at $22,439,446.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 251,557 shares of company stock worth $20,892,219. 24.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,792,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,662,000 after buying an additional 5,186,166 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,749,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,610,000 after buying an additional 330,817 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,219,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,256,000 after buying an additional 1,543,316 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,789,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 733,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,094,000 after buying an additional 332,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

