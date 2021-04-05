-$0.14 EPS Expected for Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Skillz’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.12). The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skillz will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.23). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Skillz.

Several brokerages recently commented on SKLZ. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Skillz from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Skillz from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skillz currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of NYSE:SKLZ traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $18.76. 10,148,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,599,474. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.83. Skillz has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $46.30.

In other Skillz news, CEO Andrew Paradise sold 8,402,866 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $196,122,892.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,601,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,153,595.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charlotte Edelman sold 30,340 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $708,135.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 130,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,839.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,424,095 shares of company stock valued at $243,298,377.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter worth about $14,732,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter worth about $8,417,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter worth about $400,000. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter worth about $308,992,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter worth about $7,141,000. 45.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

