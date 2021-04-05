$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) to report $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.25. Elanco Animal Health posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Elanco Animal Health.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ELAN shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Gabelli restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 121,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ELAN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.89. 18,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,053,144. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $18.37 and a 52 week high of $34.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

