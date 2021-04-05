$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Covenant Logistics Group’s earnings. Covenant Logistics Group posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 455.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Covenant Logistics Group will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Covenant Logistics Group.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. Covenant Logistics Group had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $225.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.40 million.

CVLG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Cowen raised their target price on Covenant Logistics Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLG traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.36. Covenant Logistics Group has a 1-year low of $6.54 and a 1-year high of $21.77. The firm has a market cap of $356.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.22.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLG. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $590,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,314,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $341,000. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services to customers with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

