-$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) will announce ($0.46) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ALX Oncology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.51). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ALX Oncology will report full year earnings of ($1.92) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($1.58). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($2.19). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ALX Oncology.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALXO. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $64.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ALX Oncology from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.60.

In related news, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $1,143,783.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,046 shares in the company, valued at $38,905,470.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $549,149.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 207,227 shares in the company, valued at $15,405,255.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $1,256,000. Artal Group S.A. increased its position in ALX Oncology by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,860,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology in the third quarter worth $188,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology in the third quarter worth $4,284,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology in the third quarter worth $274,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALXO traded up $1.05 on Monday, reaching $75.23. 109,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,078. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.74 and its 200-day moving average is $66.96. ALX Oncology has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $117.45.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma.

