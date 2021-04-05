-$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts predict that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) will announce ($0.46) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ALX Oncology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.51). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ALX Oncology will report full year earnings of ($1.92) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($1.58). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($2.19). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ALX Oncology.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALXO. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $64.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ALX Oncology from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.60.

In related news, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $1,143,783.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,046 shares in the company, valued at $38,905,470.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $549,149.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 207,227 shares in the company, valued at $15,405,255.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $1,256,000. Artal Group S.A. increased its position in ALX Oncology by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,860,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology in the third quarter worth $188,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology in the third quarter worth $4,284,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology in the third quarter worth $274,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALXO traded up $1.05 on Monday, reaching $75.23. 109,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,078. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.74 and its 200-day moving average is $66.96. ALX Oncology has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $117.45.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ALX Oncology (ALXO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.