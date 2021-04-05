$0.47 EPS Expected for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) to report $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings. Aerojet Rocketdyne posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 6.26%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

AJRD traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,125,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,671. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.22 and a 200 day moving average of $45.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 1 year low of $32.15 and a 1 year high of $53.53.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 21.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

