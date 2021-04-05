$0.49 EPS Expected for RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) will post $0.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for RealPage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.51. RealPage posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that RealPage will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $3.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover RealPage.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. RealPage had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $298.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

RP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. William Blair lowered shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of RealPage from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $88.75 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, RealPage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.28.

Shares of NASDAQ RP traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.52. The company had a trading volume of 9,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,055. RealPage has a 52 week low of $47.36 and a 52 week high of $89.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.10 and its 200 day moving average is $74.79. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RealPage during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealPage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in RealPage by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its position in RealPage by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in RealPage by 1,043.5% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,681 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RealPage, Inc engages in the provision of software and data analytics to the real estate industry. It includes marketing, leasing, living, site management, expense management, and financial solutions. It also offers services such as accessibility inspection, compliance, credentialing, vendor marketplace, vendor catalog and e-invoices, RealPage exchange, professional, RealPage training, support, residential technology, billing, and SmartSource accounting.

