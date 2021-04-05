-$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) will report earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Humanigen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.67) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Humanigen posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 410%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Humanigen will report full year earnings of $5.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $8.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $7.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Humanigen.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HGEN. National Securities began coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humanigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Humanigen from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Humanigen in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Humanigen in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

In other Humanigen news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 119,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $1,909,600.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,632,469 shares in the company, valued at $891,232,153.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 570,343 shares of company stock worth $10,818,028 over the last quarter. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the fourth quarter valued at about $432,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humanigen by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,836,000 after purchasing an additional 89,662 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the third quarter valued at about $5,320,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HGEN stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.32. 1,700,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,672,854. Humanigen has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $33.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.07.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

