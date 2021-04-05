$0.52 EPS Expected for 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) will announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.58. 1st Constitution Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for 1st Constitution Bancorp.

Get 1st Constitution Bancorp alerts:

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.18. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $20.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.20 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of FCCY opened at $17.65 on Monday. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $22.47. The company has a market cap of $180.75 million, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.33 and a 200-day moving average of $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.43%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCCY. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 653,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,366,000 after purchasing an additional 13,191 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 496,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,877,000 after buying an additional 47,669 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 8,621 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 6,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 212.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 18,434 shares during the last quarter. 39.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.