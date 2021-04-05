$0.54 EPS Expected for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) will post $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.55. Community Healthcare Trust reported earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 4.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,259,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,660,000 after buying an additional 306,245 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 568.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 254,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 216,641 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,521,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 623,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,365,000 after purchasing an additional 88,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 219,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 69,712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHCT traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.92. 141,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,818. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $30.17 and a 1 year high of $51.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.34 and a 200 day moving average of $46.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.428 per share. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.61%.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

