$0.60 EPS Expected for Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) will report earnings per share of $0.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.51. Univest Financial reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,900%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Univest Financial.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $64.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.36 million. Univest Financial had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.62%.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Univest Financial from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Univest Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

In related news, Director K Leon Moyer sold 1,000 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $28,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph P. Beebe bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.51 per share, with a total value of $66,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $172,315. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,010 shares of company stock worth $177,018. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Univest Financial by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Univest Financial by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Univest Financial by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Univest Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Univest Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

UVSP stock opened at $28.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $838.20 million, a PE ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 1.09. Univest Financial has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $30.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.99 and its 200 day moving average is $21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

