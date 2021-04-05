$0.70 EPS Expected for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) to report earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Cousins Properties posted earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $2.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 7.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist downgraded Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.88.

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $36.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.15. Cousins Properties has a 1-year low of $22.99 and a 1-year high of $38.15. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

In related news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $1,609,562.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 194,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,143,845.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CUZ. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 1,284.7% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

