0Chain (ZCN) Trading Up 10.1% This Week

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. 0Chain has a total market cap of $77.98 million and approximately $980,581.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 0Chain has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar. One 0Chain token can currently be purchased for $1.61 or 0.00002728 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

0Chain Profile

0Chain is a token. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

