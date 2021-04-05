0x (ZRX) Trading 12.4% Higher Over Last Week

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One 0x token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.78 or 0.00003016 BTC on exchanges. 0x has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and approximately $247.62 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, 0x has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About 0x

ZRX is a token. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 760,547,659 tokens. 0x’s official website is 0x.org . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

0x Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

