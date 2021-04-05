0xBitcoin Price Tops $1.55 (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 5th. 0xBitcoin has a market cap of $8.88 million and $1.03 million worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xBitcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $1.55 or 0.00002630 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded up 341.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00054077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00019591 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004086 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $397.04 or 0.00674300 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.54 or 0.00073953 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00029983 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

0xBitcoin Token Profile

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) is a token. It launched on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org . The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

