0xcert (ZXC) 1-Day Volume Hits $50,461.00

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded up 13.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. 0xcert has a market cap of $1.59 million and $50,461.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xcert token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, 0xcert has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00055103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00019757 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004138 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $398.16 or 0.00674224 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000048 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.88 or 0.00074309 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00029029 BTC.

About 0xcert

ZXC is a token. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org . 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

0xcert Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars.

