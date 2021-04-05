$1.14 Billion in Sales Expected for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) will post $1.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.12 billion and the highest is $1.15 billion. IHS Markit posted sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full-year sales of $4.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $4.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover IHS Markit.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.07.

In related news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,046,422.85. Also, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 4,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,218 shares in the company, valued at $9,906,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,970 shares of company stock valued at $13,065,364 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Curi Capital purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 712,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,971,000 after buying an additional 155,778 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 505,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,399,000 after buying an additional 247,700 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 8,905 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:INFO opened at $99.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. IHS Markit has a 12 month low of $57.70 and a 12 month high of $101.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.16. The company has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

