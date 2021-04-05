$1.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) to report $1.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings. Kelly Services posted sales of $1.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full-year sales of $4.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $4.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kelly Services.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KELYA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Kelly Services from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of Kelly Services stock opened at $23.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $936.96 million, a P/E ratio of -11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. Kelly Services has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.31.

In related news, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 7,000 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $154,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,989.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carol M. Adderley sold 25,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $524,440.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,937.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,117 shares of company stock valued at $700,051 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $504,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 24.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,122,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,962,000 after buying an additional 222,139 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 182,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 25,929 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 41,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,248,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,956,000 after buying an additional 105,513 shares in the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

