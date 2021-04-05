$1.23 Million in Sales Expected for XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) to announce $1.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for XOMA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $450,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. XOMA reported sales of $800,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that XOMA will report full-year sales of $11.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 million to $20.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $14.37 million, with estimates ranging from $2.84 million to $25.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover XOMA.

Get XOMA alerts:

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.68). XOMA had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 102.23%. The firm had revenue of $27.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on XOMA from $30.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 569,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $21,857,412.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOMA. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of XOMA by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of XOMA by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of XOMA during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of XOMA during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of XOMA during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOMA opened at $40.64 on Monday. XOMA has a 12-month low of $15.48 and a 12-month high of $46.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $457.32 million, a PE ratio of -36.61 and a beta of 1.26.

About XOMA

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Article: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XOMA (XOMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.