$1.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) to post sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.24 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30 billion. Camping World posted sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Camping World will report full year sales of $6.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.86 billion to $6.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $6.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.22. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 270.25% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CWH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.88.

In other news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 4,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $131,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,264. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.04 per share, with a total value of $100,189.08. Insiders have sold a total of 1,704,080 shares of company stock worth $66,284,157 in the last ninety days. 49.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Camping World in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 207.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. 37.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camping World stock opened at $36.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Camping World has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $44.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.02. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.38%.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

