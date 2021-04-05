$1.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) will announce earnings of $1.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.23. Seagate Technology posted earnings of $1.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full-year earnings of $5.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $5.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.79 to $7.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share.

STX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Summit Insights raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.46.

Shares of STX traded up $0.71 on Monday, hitting $79.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,188,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,726,687. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.06. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $43.53 and a fifty-two week high of $79.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 58.64%.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 4,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total value of $331,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 617,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $37,215,882.75. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,993,547 shares of company stock worth $121,606,473. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

