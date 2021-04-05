$1.66 EPS Expected for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) will report $1.66 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.82 and the lowest is $1.39. International Business Machines posted earnings per share of $1.84 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 19th.
On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full year earnings of $11.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.67 to $11.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $11.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.13 to $12.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for International Business Machines.
International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.59 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.71 earnings per share.
International Business Machines stock opened at $133.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $119.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines has a 52 week low of $104.92 and a 52 week high of $137.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.
About International Business Machines
International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.
