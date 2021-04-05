$1.67 Billion in Sales Expected for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) will report $1.67 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.72 billion and the lowest is $1.62 billion. Graphic Packaging reported sales of $1.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full year sales of $6.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.73 billion to $6.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.87 billion to $6.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

GPK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $18.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. Graphic Packaging has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $18.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3,763.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

