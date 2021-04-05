$1.67 EPS Expected for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) to report $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s earnings. Grand Canyon Education posted earnings of $1.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will report full-year earnings of $6.19 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $7.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Grand Canyon Education.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $238.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.14 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 30.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grand Canyon Education currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.75.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $109.99. 1,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,566. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.63. Grand Canyon Education has a 12 month low of $69.55 and a 12 month high of $114.48.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CFO Daniel E. Bachus sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total value of $3,258,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,707,246.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total value of $240,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,453.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,200 shares of company stock worth $12,190,336 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOPE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,837,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 88,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 20,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

