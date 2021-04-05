$1.96 Earnings Per Share Expected for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to post $1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.12. Acuity Brands posted earnings of $1.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full year earnings of $8.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.11 to $8.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $10.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 7.64%.

AYI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair upgraded Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Acuity Brands from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen increased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 9.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

AYI stock opened at $168.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. Acuity Brands has a 1 year low of $70.55 and a 1 year high of $171.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

