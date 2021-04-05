$1.96 EPS Expected for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to announce earnings of $1.96 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.12 and the lowest is $1.69. Acuity Brands posted earnings of $1.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full year earnings of $8.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.11 to $8.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $10.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 7.64%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AYI shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. William Blair raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.09.

Shares of AYI opened at $168.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. Acuity Brands has a fifty-two week low of $70.55 and a fifty-two week high of $171.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 658,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $79,784,000 after buying an additional 51,150 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,900,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 46,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 186.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

