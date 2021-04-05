100,000 Shares in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:RAACU) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:RAACU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000.

OTCMKTS:RAACU opened at $10.83 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.43. Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $14.42.

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Acceleration Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp in November 2020.

