1,002,364 Shares in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Acquired by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,002,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,195,000. Energy Transfer makes up approximately 3.6% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 364,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 71,900 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,066,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after acquiring an additional 17,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ET traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.71. 255,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,723,947. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $9.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.20 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.58.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. Analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 42.07%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.92.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

