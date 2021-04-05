$102.20 Million in Sales Expected for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) to announce $102.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $104.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $100.00 million. Magic Software Enterprises posted sales of $85.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full year sales of $422.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $420.00 million to $425.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $469.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Magic Software Enterprises.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $104.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.65 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.85%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MGIC shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Magic Software Enterprises from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

MGIC stock opened at $15.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $768.83 million, a PE ratio of 44.89 and a beta of 1.29. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $18.35.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Magic Software Enterprises’s payout ratio is 72.41%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 265.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 25.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

