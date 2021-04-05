$103.16 Million in Sales Expected for Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) will announce $103.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Invitae’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $104.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $100.40 million. Invitae reported sales of $64.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Invitae will report full year sales of $469.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $450.30 million to $507.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $671.69 million, with estimates ranging from $602.30 million to $702.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Invitae.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $100.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.87 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 81.19% and a negative net margin of 183.50%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Invitae from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer downgraded Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Invitae presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

In related news, CEO Sean E. George sold 27,417 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $1,176,189.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 16,051 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $688,587.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,441 shares of company stock worth $5,617,770. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVTA. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invitae during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitae in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitae in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitae in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invitae in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 78.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NVTA opened at $39.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.28. Invitae has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $61.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

