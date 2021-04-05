10,455 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Purchased by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,000. Lowe’s Companies makes up 1.8% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.3% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 140.1% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.9% during the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 6,393 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 39,286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $193.13. The stock had a trading volume of 86,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,094,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.58. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.00 and a twelve month high of $192.91. The firm has a market cap of $138.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. FIG Partners upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.12.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

