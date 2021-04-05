105,251 Shares in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Acquired by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 105,251 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,491,000. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.17% of Federal Signal as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FSS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman sold 112,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $4,305,138.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:FSS opened at $38.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Federal Signal Co. has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $39.78.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.57 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

