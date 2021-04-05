105,925 Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 105,925 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,088,000. National Pension Service owned about 0.17% of Generac as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GNRC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,442,679,000 after purchasing an additional 719,895 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,294,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,290,000 after buying an additional 134,590 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Generac by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,022,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,560,000 after acquiring an additional 514,998 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Generac by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 613,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,503,000 after purchasing an additional 79,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $323.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $323.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.70. The company has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.22 and a 12 month high of $364.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $761.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.77 million. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GNRC. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Generac from $250.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Generac from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.33.

In related news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total value of $2,248,633.88. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,977.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total value of $9,424,631.16. Insiders have sold a total of 39,480 shares of company stock worth $13,322,515 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

