10,658,076 Shares in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,658,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,903,000. Norges Bank owned 3.53% of Nucor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nucor by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,026,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,118,401,000 after purchasing an additional 113,241 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Nucor by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,664,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,282,000 after purchasing an additional 44,508 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nucor by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,211,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,630,000 after purchasing an additional 27,924 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Nucor by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,789,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,157,000 after purchasing an additional 79,061 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,564,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,228,000 after acquiring an additional 27,111 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 4,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $291,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,392,736. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 47,581 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $3,672,301.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,299,481.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,640 shares of company stock worth $10,290,639. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.18.

Shares of NUE opened at $79.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.65, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $34.72 and a 1 year high of $82.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.09.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

