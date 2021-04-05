1,077,993 Shares in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Purchased by Mufg Securities Canada LTD.

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,077,993 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,449,000. Enbridge accounts for 4.8% of Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. owned about 0.05% of Enbridge as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $582,273,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 650.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,960,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $190,687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166,396 shares during the last quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd increased its stake in Enbridge by 475.4% during the fourth quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 4,513,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $144,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728,901 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Enbridge by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,460,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $449,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,778,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $184,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENB traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.92. 55,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,086,762. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $37.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $74.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ENB. TD Securities upped their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC dropped their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.36.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

