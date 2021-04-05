10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $181.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TXG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

NASDAQ:TXG opened at $185.79 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.25 and a 200-day moving average of $157.54. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.62 and a beta of 1.39. 10x Genomics has a 52 week low of $56.81 and a 52 week high of $201.70.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($3.59). The business had revenue of $112.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.20 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 10x Genomics will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.54, for a total transaction of $7,689,043.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,449,851.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 10,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.30, for a total transaction of $1,473,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,533,010.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,416 shares of company stock valued at $25,731,264. Insiders own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

