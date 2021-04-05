10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 71.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,088 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $3,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.63, for a total transaction of $261,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,726.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $1,447,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 465,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,859,063. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,416 shares of company stock worth $25,731,264 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TXG shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. William Blair initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG opened at $185.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.62 and a beta of 1.39. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.81 and a 1 year high of $201.70.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($3.59). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. The business had revenue of $112.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.20 million. Research analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

