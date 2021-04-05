$11.80 Million in Sales Expected for First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) will post $11.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Northwest’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.59 million and the highest is $12.00 million. First Financial Northwest posted sales of $10.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will report full-year sales of $46.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.01 million to $47.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $48.01 million, with estimates ranging from $47.12 million to $48.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Financial Northwest.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $12.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.07 million.

FFNW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Financial Northwest from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of First Financial Northwest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FFNW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 17,340.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,069 shares during the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Northwest during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 123,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 37,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 8,814 shares during the last quarter. 43.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FFNW stock opened at $14.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $136.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.69 and a 200-day moving average of $11.62. First Financial Northwest has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $15.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from First Financial Northwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.72%.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

