$110.75 Million in Sales Expected for eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report $110.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for eHealth’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $106.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $113.67 million. eHealth reported sales of $106.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that eHealth will report full-year sales of $684.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $678.76 million to $694.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $853.29 million, with estimates ranging from $819.59 million to $911.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for eHealth.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.26. eHealth had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $293.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.31 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EHTH shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of eHealth from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of eHealth from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of eHealth from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of eHealth in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of eHealth from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.93.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EHTH. Ruffer LLP raised its position in shares of eHealth by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,447,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,283,000 after purchasing an additional 386,943 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of eHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,339,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in eHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,490,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in eHealth by 305.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,095,000 after buying an additional 258,483 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in eHealth by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 844,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,598,000 after buying an additional 205,488 shares during the period.

Shares of eHealth stock opened at $74.13 on Monday. eHealth has a 1 year low of $47.84 and a 1 year high of $137.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

