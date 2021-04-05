11,211 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Purchased by Geier Asset Management Inc.

Geier Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,211 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,000. Visa makes up approximately 1.9% of Geier Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,542,000. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,348,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 7,763 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total value of $6,680,787.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total value of $2,394,060.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,093 shares of company stock worth $20,418,578 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $218.26 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.88. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $158.25 and a one year high of $228.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.11 billion, a PE ratio of 44.44, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.42.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

