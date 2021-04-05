11,604 Shares in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Acquired by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. United Bank boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 16,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. TPI Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 182,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 36,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 41,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after buying an additional 7,221 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICE traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $114.85. The stock had a trading volume of 25,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,608. The firm has a market cap of $64.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.17 and a 12 month high of $119.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.89.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 34.02%.

In other news, insider David S. Goone sold 9,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,012,400.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,290,676.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,236 shares of company stock worth $3,624,057. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ICE. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

