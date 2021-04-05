$12.93 Million in Sales Expected for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) will report $12.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.36 million. Simulations Plus posted sales of $10.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full year sales of $50.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.66 million to $50.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $59.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Simulations Plus.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.74%.

SLP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.60.

Shares of Simulations Plus stock opened at $63.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.59, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07. Simulations Plus has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $90.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In other news, Director David L. Ralph sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total transaction of $421,700.00. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $1,440,960.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,870 shares of company stock valued at $7,001,958. 24.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

