$12.95 Billion in Sales Expected for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) will announce sales of $12.95 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AbbVie’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.68 billion and the highest is $13.48 billion. AbbVie reported sales of $8.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full year sales of $55.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $55.63 billion to $56.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $59.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $58.54 billion to $60.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABBV. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.65.

ABBV opened at $108.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $113.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.54. The stock has a market cap of $191.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 58.17%.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,511,667. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Harding Loevner LP lifted its stake in AbbVie by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

