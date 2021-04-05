12,068 Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Purchased by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,068 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in Medtronic by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in Medtronic by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,555 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in Medtronic by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,647 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

NYSE MDT traded up $0.72 on Monday, reaching $118.91. The company had a trading volume of 23,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,616,437. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $87.68 and a 1 year high of $120.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.65 and a 200-day moving average of $112.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

