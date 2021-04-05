1,260,350 Shares in Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Purchased by Applied Fundamental Research LLC

Applied Fundamental Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,260,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,000. Great Elm Group comprises 3.5% of Applied Fundamental Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Applied Fundamental Research LLC owned approximately 4.76% of Great Elm Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GEG. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in Great Elm Group during the 4th quarter worth $4,855,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Great Elm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,471,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Great Elm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,869,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Great Elm Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,722,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Great Elm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,203,000. 45.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GEG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,555. The firm has a market cap of $65.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.90. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $4.85.

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.58 million for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 26.82% and a negative net margin of 20.86%.

Great Elm Group, Inc operates in durable medical equipment, investment management, and real estate businesses. It distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

