$129.53 Million in Sales Expected for Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) to announce $129.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Switch’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $126.80 million and the highest is $132.30 million. Switch posted sales of $128.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Switch will report full year sales of $546.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $541.10 million to $551.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $614.58 million, with estimates ranging from $580.60 million to $635.13 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Switch had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $127.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Switch’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWCH. Jefferies Financial Group raised Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist initiated coverage on Switch in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Switch in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.28.

NYSE:SWCH opened at $16.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.36 and its 200-day moving average is $16.11. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.78 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Switch has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $19.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

In other Switch news, CEO Rob Roy sold 89,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $1,444,833.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 765,452 shares in the company, valued at $12,316,122.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 15,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $259,173.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,159,659 shares in the company, valued at $35,742,356.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWCH. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,758,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,260,000 after buying an additional 1,506,589 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Switch by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,286,000 after acquiring an additional 106,743 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Switch by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,772,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,128,000 after acquiring an additional 269,980 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Switch by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,034,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,048,000 after purchasing an additional 11,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Switch by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,581,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

