12,980 Shares in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,212,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,739,000 after buying an additional 204,535 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 697,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,656,000 after acquiring an additional 293,811 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 567,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,644,000 after acquiring an additional 14,941 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Regal Beloit by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 479,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,924,000 after purchasing an additional 13,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Regal Beloit by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 466,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RBC. Wolfe Research raised Regal Beloit from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. KeyCorp raised Regal Beloit from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.57.

Shares of RBC stock opened at $145.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. Regal Beloit Co. has a 1 year low of $56.13 and a 1 year high of $159.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.19. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $780.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.19 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Regal Beloit Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.86%.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

