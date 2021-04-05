136,507 Shares in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 136,507 shares of the information security company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of FireEye at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in FireEye by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 26,917 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in FireEye during the fourth quarter valued at about $544,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in FireEye during the fourth quarter worth about $454,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FireEye in the fourth quarter worth about $4,145,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in FireEye in the 4th quarter valued at about $649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alexa King sold 39,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $817,779.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 340,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,984,873.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FireEye stock opened at $19.94 on Monday. FireEye, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $25.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 1.26.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information security company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of FireEye from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America raised FireEye from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FireEye from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.15.

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

